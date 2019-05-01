Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → AlgoKitty

AlgoKitty

Practice coding everyday

A wise (wo)man once said: "One Leet­Code prob­lem a day keeps un­em­ploy­ment away". If you wish to prac­tice cod­ing prob­lems for job in­ter­views; or just sim­ply like solv­ing puz­zles in form of cod­ing - this app is your bud­dy.
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Huong Do
Huong Do
Makers
Huong Do
Huong Do
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Huong Do
Huong DoMaker@itsmeichigo · Making things are fun! 🐱💻
Hi PH community! 👋 When in between jobs, I found myself struggling to brush up my knowledge on algorithms and coding skills to prepare for whiteboard interviews, and realized how it would be better if I had taken my time practicing everyday instead of rushing (with panic and self-loathing due to unemployment, yes). That's the reason I decided to build an app that's simple and convenient enough to help me and my fellow developer friends combat laziness and procrastination; and develop a healthy habit of taking on coding challenges everyday, as this is the skill that needs building up patiently, gradually. I have gathered the most useful features in this very first version of the app: ✅More than 800 free LeetCode problems (🙏kudos to the amazing source) ✅Link to available LeetCode articles if any ✅Solutions collected from popular GitHub repos (🙏kudos to dev community) ✅Convenient filters and option to view random challenges Some premium features: ⏰Reminders set up to get notified with daily challenges 📝Ability to save notes for each problem and share with friends 🌗Dark mode for night owls I really hope this app can prove itself useful to other developers like how it does to me 🐱Please let me know if y'all have any feedbacks / suggestions to make it even better!
Upvote ·