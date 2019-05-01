A wise (wo)man once said: "One LeetCode problem a day keeps unemployment away". If you wish to practice coding problems for job interviews; or just simply like solving puzzles in form of coding - this app is your buddy.
Huong Do
Hi PH community! 👋 When in between jobs, I found myself struggling to brush up my knowledge on algorithms and coding skills to prepare for whiteboard interviews, and realized how it would be better if I had taken my time practicing everyday instead of rushing (with panic and self-loathing due to unemployment, yes). That's the reason I decided to build an app that's simple and convenient enough to help me and my fellow developer friends combat laziness and procrastination; and develop a healthy habit of taking on coding challenges everyday, as this is the skill that needs building up patiently, gradually. I have gathered the most useful features in this very first version of the app: ✅More than 800 free LeetCode problems (🙏kudos to the amazing source) ✅Link to available LeetCode articles if any ✅Solutions collected from popular GitHub repos (🙏kudos to dev community) ✅Convenient filters and option to view random challenges Some premium features: ⏰Reminders set up to get notified with daily challenges 📝Ability to save notes for each problem and share with friends 🌗Dark mode for night owls I really hope this app can prove itself useful to other developers like how it does to me 🐱Please let me know if y'all have any feedbacks / suggestions to make it even better!
