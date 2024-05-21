Launches
Alfy
Alfy
Random Coffee App for Slack
The simplest and most-affordable random coffee app for Slack. Alfy is a must-have for every remote/hybrid company. Made with love by BuddiesHR.com 💜
Launched in
Slack
Remote Work
Human Resources
by
Alfy
About this launch
Alfy
Random Coffee App for Slack
Alfy by
Alfy
was hunted by
Fabien Pinel
in
Slack
,
Remote Work
,
Human Resources
. Made by
Fabien Pinel
and
J.Y
. Featured on June 20th, 2024.
Alfy
is not rated yet. This is Alfy's first launch.
Upvotes 30
30
Comments 7
7
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
