Alfred String Operations

Perform many string operations to clipboard content

Prettifying json, decoding - encoding urls, removing duplicate lines at your fingertips with this alfred workflow.
All of the operation is performed to the content on the clipboard. The result will be saved to the clipboard.
Fatih Yavuz
Maker
Software Engineer @Trendyol
I am using this workflow to automate my daily string manipulation needs as a developer
