Alerty

Alerty

Send yourself push notifications from your apps and servers

Free Options
Embed
Send yourself native, real-time push notifications from your apps, workflows, and servers. Alerty is a cross-platform web app and API that allows users to send real-time push notifications to their phone or desktop with little to no code.
Launched in API, Developer Tools, Home Automation by
Support is great. Feedback is even better.

"Thanks for checking out Alerty! I'd love to hear about any specific integrations I could add to Alerty that you'd find useful. Don't forget to use the exclusive Product Hunt coupon for 20% off your subscription: PHAT20"

0
reviews
24
followers
Alerty by
was hunted by
Michael Pfister
in API, Developer Tools, Home Automation. Made by
Michael Pfister
. Featured on April 3rd, 2023.
is not rated yet. This is Alerty's first launch.
Upvotes
4
Vote chart
Comments
2
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-