This is the latest launch from AleFi
Home
→
Product
→
AleFi New Home Feed
AleFi New Home Feed
Get ahead with curated market feed, make better decisions
Experience our app's revamped main feed! Access our community's insights to make informed investment decisions. Discover hot stocks, top-performing assets, and learn from renowned investors and politicians.
Launched in
Android
,
Fintech
,
Investing
+1 by
AleFi
About this launch
AleFi
Transforming relationships between people and investments!
3
reviews
36
followers
AleFi New Home Feed by
AleFi
was hunted by
Nico Soto-Aguilar
in
Android
,
Fintech
,
Investing
. Made by
Nico Soto-Aguilar
and
Aaron Alvarado
. Featured on March 30th, 2023.
AleFi
is rated
5/5 ★
by 3 users. It first launched on July 20th, 2022.
Upvotes
29
Comments
3
Day rank
#46
Week rank
#228
