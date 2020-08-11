Discussion
Nikil Viswanathan
Maker
Hey Product Hunters! 👋 We’ve been working night and day for the last 2+ years to build Alchemy. Super excited to share this with you! Blockchain development is hard. By closely working with hundreds of users in the beta, we built a platform to make blockchain development easy. A couple quick stats. In private beta, Alchemy currently powers: $7.5B on-chain transaction volume 70% of top Ethereum applications Millions of end users in 197 countries 50%+ of DeFi SO excited to officially open up the platform to everyone today! And when we say we’re launching, we’re not messing around. We’re officially live with the an expansive free tier (including often-expensive features like Full Archive Data) along with direct, self-serve access our entire platform: Alchemy Supernode - The industry-leading Ethereum API Alchemy Build - Powerful developer tools Alchemy Monitor - All-in-one dashboard Alchemy Notify - Real-time push notification We publicly-listed Alchemy here first for you, so please ask questions and send feedback. Our entire team will be here answering questions all day. We’d love to know what you think of the signup flow, user onboarding, and product features! Happy Building!
Maker
Hey everybody! We’re super excited to be launching this today! We believe developers and creators are what ultimately drive real-world positive impact for any new technology, and the adoption of blockchain technology is no different. Many teams in blockchain have ambitious and exciting long-term goals, like providing open and transparent financial infrastructure. But because the space is early, developers don’t yet have the tools to build what they want. People want to build skyscrapers, but they're trying to do it with shovels and hammers right now. Our mission is to give blockchain developers the infrastructure and developer tools that they need to build great products. We’ve spent the last 2+ years in closed beta building a platform that powers the top teams in blockchain, and we’re launching publicly today so that every single developer can have access to those same tools. Empowering creators is the first step in creating innovation and impact. We can’t wait to see what you all build! We’ll be around today - would love to hear from you and we always appreciate feedback!
Big fan of infrastructure that makes it easier to build. This is especially needed in the blockchain world. What's the most creative or unique use case you'v seen so far, @nikilster?
