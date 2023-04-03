Products
Albums – Music Library

Album focused listening for your Apple Music library

Payment Required
Embed
Albums is a fast, functional, and beautiful app for listening to your Apple Music library without all the clutter. If you enjoy listening to albums and find yourself listening to the same things over and over again, Albums is for you.
Launched in iOS, Music, Apple by
"Thanks again for checking out the launch of Albums! I've listed some of the features planned for upcoming releases on the product site – are there any features you'd like to see in that list that I'm missing?"

The makers of Albums – Music Library
About this launch
0
reviews
11
followers
was hunted by
Joseph McLaughlin
in iOS, Music, Apple. Made by
Joseph McLaughlin
. Featured on April 4th, 2023.
is not rated yet. This is Albums – Music Library's first launch.
Upvotes
13
Vote chart
Comments
1
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-