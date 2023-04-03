Albums is a fast, functional, and beautiful app for listening to your Apple Music library without all the clutter. If you enjoy listening to albums and find yourself listening to the same things over and over again, Albums is for you.
Automatic direct mail that delights users & customers
Support is great. Feedback is even better.
"Thanks again for checking out the launch of Albums! I've listed some of the features planned for upcoming releases on the product site – are there any features you'd like to see in that list that I'm missing?"