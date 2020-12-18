  1. Home
Album Receipt Maker

Create album receipts from your phone

iPhone
Design Tools
Productivity
Design your favorite album onto a receipt. This simple app allows you to customize text and add your own songs to create a customized album receipt you can save to your phone.
Future updates I'm working on:
- Undo button
- Save button
- Receipt background colors
Jacqueline von Tesmar
Community & Sales @ Product Hunt ⚡️
Not sure the usecase here, but I like this.
