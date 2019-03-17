Album Manager
Quickly delete useless photo albums
Do you hate all kinds of apps to create an album on your phone? Album Manager to help you solve this problem, batch select one-click delete, keep your photo album clean and tidy.
- Pros:
Simple UI, Easy to use.
Clever categorize my albums, so i can quickly delete the empty ones.Cons:
Delete the album while the pictures are still there.
Finally make my photos clean again. it will be more powerful if i can choose delete the photos with album or not. currently it just delete the album.Alen Liang has used this product for one week.