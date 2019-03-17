Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → Album Manager

Album Manager

Quickly delete useless photo albums

get it
#1 Product of the DayToday
Do you hate all kinds of apps to create an album on your phone? Album Manager to help you solve this problem, batch select one-click delete, keep your photo album clean and tidy.
Reviews
Kagayaki
Alen Liang
洛吉
 
Helpful
  • Alen Liang
    Alen Liang
    Pros: 

    Simple UI, Easy to use.
    Clever categorize my albums, so i can quickly delete the empty ones.

    Cons: 

    Delete the album while the pictures are still there.

    Finally make my photos clean again. it will be more powerful if i can choose delete the photos with album or not. currently it just delete the album.

    Alen Liang has used this product for one week.
    Comments (0)
Discussion
Hunter
61
61
Makers
61
61
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Aaron O'Leary
Aaron O'Leary@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Chef.
Just gave this a shot, pretty great tool, didn't feel like deleting everything individually
Upvote (1)·