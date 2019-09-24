Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
3 Reviews
Marcus Svensson
Maker
Pro
What’s up, product hunters 😻? Thanks for the hunt, @kevin! Marcus from Albacross! Albacross - a B2B Lead Generation platform that turns anonymous website visitors into actionable, warm leads automatically. Today, I’m super excited to introduce our brand-new Albacross Workflows and more! So what’s Workflows all about? The use case is simple but powerful: First, identify the companies that aren’t your existing customers and haven’t converted yet, but show high buyer intent. Then, send those leads anywhere automatically. For example, you can now send: Real-time notifications in Slack when important prospects visit your website Newly discovered companies, along with employee contact details, directly to Pipedrive. Email-retargeting campaigns to Marketing Qualified Leads via Zapier and Webhooks. We’ve added the much-anticipated Webhooks feature to Workflows, which allows users to access their leads data from anywhere, anytime. The entire Albacross Team would be overjoyed to have you on board and to hear your feedback in the comments below! I’m around for the whole day here, so stay tuned. Marcus. PS. Albacross’ uses proprietary data (not just Google Analytics) to connect IP addresses to companies together with GDPR compliant employee contact data. What integration would you like to add to Albacross?
Hubspot CRM
Hubspot Marketing Automation
Salesforce CRM
Marketo
Pardot
Microsoft Dynamics
Others - Add in the comment below :)
Upvote (1)Share1 Answer
Albacross is easy to use and offers a good coverage for the US. Excited to go deeper with Webhooks.
Best identification software on the market to generate B2B leads thanks to their custom script. Keep on rocking guys!
Super promising product, simple in its core and can represent a really powerful marketing asset to have at your side. Big ups!