Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Makers Grant
Giving back and supporting our community
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Alarmed Bookmark
Alarmed Bookmark
Reminder to re-visit a website
Visit
Upvote 1
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
The extension is used to reminding self of re-visiting a site at some time in future.
The extension will ask for date and time at which a notification will be shown, and on click of the notification, the site will be opened.
Launched in
Chrome Extensions
,
Productivity
by
Alarmed Bookmark
Shopify Editions, Summer 2022
Ad
A collection of product updates across all of Shopify
About this launch
Alarmed Bookmark
Alarm to revisit website
0
reviews
0
followers
Follow for updates
Alarmed Bookmark by
Alarmed Bookmark
was hunted by
Pankz
in
Chrome Extensions
,
Productivity
. Made by
Pankz
. Featured on June 29th, 2022.
Alarmed Bookmark
is not rated yet. This is Alarmed Bookmark's first launch.
Upvotes
1
Comments
0
Daily rank
#23
Weekly rank
#110
Report