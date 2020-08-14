Discussion
Andrey Ryabov
Maker
🎉 Hey everyone! I’m Andrey, the co-founder and CTO of Alan AI. My team and I are very excited to be launching our Conversational Voice AI Platform here on Product Hunt and look forward to hearing about your experience with it! 🤔 What is Alan AI? Alan AI is a Conversational Voice AI Platform that lets any developer add an intelligent voice interface to their new or existing applications instantly. In just a matter of days, developers can take advantage of the Alan Platform and give their users a complete voice interface that interacts with the app’s existing UI and functionality. 📲 Use Cases Alan AI can be used in apps of various industries, including e-commerce, gaming, news, health & fitness, hospitality, logistics, and many more. You can keep up with the endless application possibilities of voice assistants for apps with the Alan Platform on our Youtube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/AlanAI We are always surprised by how many unique ideas our developer community comes up with! 💼 Benefits for you — Increase Engagement — Keep users engaged by offering a natural conversation with a personalized voice assistant just for your app — Provide fast updates — Rapidly update your voice script to adapt to users commands — Strengthened Loyalty — Give unique touches to your script to keep users happy and coming back for more 👥 Benefits for your app users — Simplified navigation — Users can navigate around your app by simply using voice commands — Fast actions — Users can get quick responses to their requests and queries — Hands-free workflow — Users can operate your app on-the-go which will make them multi-tasking ninjas 🤸♀️ 🌟 Features — Spoken Language Understanding — Continuous building of a language model specific to your application domain and terminology by identifying speech patterns — Automated Debugging & A/B testing — Fine tune the perfect voice experience before deployment — Easy to use SDKs — Seamlessly deploy on any platform — Advanced Logs & Analytics — Receive insights on how users are interacting with voice and quickly iterate on the experience 🚀 Are you ready to get started? Test out the platform for yourself! Sign up for instant access to the Alan Platform, where you can create your own projects or use and edit the pre-defined scripts. You can also use the Alan Playground App for on-the-go mobile testing. Alan homepage: https://voice.alan.app/PHAlanWeb... Alan Studio: https://voice.alan.app/PHAlanStudio 🧐 What do you think of Alan AI? We’d love to know your thoughts and questions. 🙌 And, a big thanks to @kevin for hunting us!
Maker
@iamruletik Thanks, Sasha!
