AKKO 3068 Silent Bluetooth 5.0
AKKO 3068 Silent Bluetooth 5.0
Bluetooth 5.0 wireless & wired dual mode mechanical keyboard
#5 Product of the Day
Today
Bluetooth 5.0, wireless and wired dual mode
Built-in 1800mAh battery, up to 90 hours standby without backlight
Dedicated LED slots for LED modifications
PBT dye-subbed OEM profile keycap
Programmable with AKKO Macro V1.0
