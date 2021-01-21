discussion
Abraham Parangi
MakerCEO and Co-Founder @ akkio.com
Hi Product Hunt, Abe from Akkio here, joined by my co-founders and team. We have collectively spent our careers building technology companies, and they all had one thing in common - they had massive amounts of data but were bad at using it to improve business performance (and not for lack of trying, rather for lack of tooling). Machine learning is the most powerful technology for business since the internet. But almost no companies are leveraging it across their operations. Even cutting-edge tech startups find themselves in the data dark age. We tried various solutions from consultants (they cost a lot of money, took a long time, and didn’t understand our business) to data scientists (hard to find and expensive to hire). In the end, we just wanted a self-serve ML platform that we could use every day. So we built it 🚀 Akkio is free to try - no credit card needed. A few key points about the product: - We believe in proving value before charging. When you sign up you get a free trial and we have a permanent free tier as well. - You can see how well your model works at the Predict step. We developed a model report feature that lets you explore which inputs are driving model outputs. - We have integrations with Zapier and Salesforce - and lots more coming soon. Feel free to request any you would like to see. - We also built a merge function that can combine datasets if you want to draw from multiple sources (including ML-driven multi-column fuzzy match). - You can deploy models and make predictions via webpage, Zapier, Salesforce, or API (and more coming soon). Most of all we are looking for feedback! We can predict the future (given the right data) but we can’t read your minds - so please do not pull any punches :) The Akkio team and I are here to answer any questions.
Hi Product Hunt, Abe here again. This time I’ll tell you more about the underpinning technology we’ve built that makes Akkio work. We’ve focused our development on three core areas: Ease of use: We want non-engineers and non-data scientists to be able to use this, so a thoughtful UX is key. We’ve tried to automate many of the tasks typically done by a data scientist (often using Akkio-built models to do so) to lessen the load on the user. And we’re resilient to messy and limited data, as data preparation is a major pain point in model creation even for technically-savvy users. High performance: You shouldn’t have to trade performance for ease of use. We’ve built a custom neural architecture search that delivers excellent predictive performance in an incredibly efficient way. Every model is unique to the prediction target you select. We achieve performance that rivals or beats the major ML players in a only fraction of the training time (models that take hours to train on other platforms take minutes on ours). Feel free to test our performance against any other service and please let us know how we do. Scalability: We let users create predictive models from small amounts of data (as low as 100 training records) to huge amounts of data (millions of records). And because our service is cloud-native, it can scale capacity quickly to meet demand. Again, we are happy to field any questions you have on the product or the technology.
