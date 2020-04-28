  1. Home
AiT Smart One

The gamechanging smart desk

App-controlled smart desk with many built-in features.
✅ Dedicated App
✅ Built-in fitness and health module
✅ Fully adjustable height
✅ Air quality sensor
✅ Wireless charger
✅ App-controller security drawer
✅ Ambient led lighting
✅ Aromatherapy diffuser
AiT Smart Desks Hit IndiegogoIt is considered a fact that working all day behind an office desk may have long term negative effects on health - as studies show, 83% of US employees suffer from work-related stress, while roughly 49% of all British workers have bad backs. Now, that a huge number of people made the abrupt transition to...
Smartphone-controlled standing desk knows when you need some fresh airAdjustable desks are very much designed to improve the wellbeing of sedentary workers, and the new AiT Smart One is an example of particularly holistic approach. This slick piece of office furniture can be controlled via smartphone and offers a few well-considered bells and whistles, including a...
