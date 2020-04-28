Deals
Jobs
Makers
Radio
Ship
Log In
Sign up
Home
→
AiT Smart One
AiT Smart One
The gamechanging smart desk
Productivity
Home
+ 2
App-controlled smart desk with many built-in features.
✅ Dedicated App
✅ Built-in fitness and health module
✅ Fully adjustable height
✅ Air quality sensor
✅ Wireless charger
✅ App-controller security drawer
✅ Ambient led lighting
✅ Aromatherapy diffuser
Tweet
Share
Embed
Featured
7 minutes ago
AiT Smart Desks Hit Indiegogo
It is considered a fact that working all day behind an office desk may have long term negative effects on health - as studies show, 83% of US employees suffer from work-related stress, while roughly 49% of all British workers have bad backs. Now, that a huge number of people made the abrupt transition to...
Smartphone-controlled standing desk knows when you need some fresh air
Adjustable desks are very much designed to improve the wellbeing of sedentary workers, and the new AiT Smart One is an example of particularly holistic approach. This slick piece of office furniture can be controlled via smartphone and offers a few well-considered bells and whistles, including a...
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Yes
No
1 Review
5.0/5
💬
Be the first to comment
Send