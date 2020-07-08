AiryCam
Shu Yang
Hi everyone, I'm Shu, the maker of AiryCam. I learned to code and built the app. AiryCam comes out of a simple human desire: People want to look good in photos. Without a good photographer, that dream is beyond reach for the vast majority of people. AiryCam solves the problem by live streaming the camera feed to you. You’re now able to see your pose in your iPhone while another iPhone is taking your photo. With live streaming, you can easily find the right angle and lighting. You have full control in the process, allowing you to look good in every photo. I look forward to hearing your feedback! I’m here to answer your questions. P.S. See how people are using AiryCam:
how come you have 72 votes first second?
Thanks for making a high-quality thing!
@coryjamestaylor You are welcome!
Why is everything ingenious so simple?) App is amazing! There is really nothing superfluous, I will test and write a real review in a week in AppStore. And GL for release!