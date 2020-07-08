  1. Home
AiryCam

Look good in every photo

#2 Product of the DayToday
AiryCam takes iPhone photography to the next level. It uses live streaming so you're able to see your pose in your iPhone while another iPhone is taking your photo. You are now able to be the model and the photographer by seeing how you pose in real time.
Shu Yang
Maker
Hi everyone, I'm Shu, the maker of AiryCam. I learned to code and built the app. AiryCam comes out of a simple human desire: People want to look good in photos. Without a good photographer, that dream is beyond reach for the vast majority of people. AiryCam solves the problem by live streaming the camera feed to you. You’re now able to see your pose in your iPhone while another iPhone is taking your photo. With live streaming, you can easily find the right angle and lighting. You have full control in the process, allowing you to look good in every photo. I look forward to hearing your feedback! I’m here to answer your questions. P.S. See how people are using AiryCam:
Ibrahim Hasanov
how come you have 72 votes first second?
Cory James Taylor
Thanks for making a high-quality thing!
Shu Yang
Maker
@coryjamestaylor You are welcome!
Eugene Solonovich
Why is everything ingenious so simple?) App is amazing! There is really nothing superfluous, I will test and write a real review in a week in AppStore. And GL for release!
