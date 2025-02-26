Launches
AirTrack • Flight Price Predictor
AI predicts if flight prices will drop or rise
Use AI-powered flight price predictions to know if fares will rise or drop — so you can book at the lowest price. Get insights on the best time to buy and never overpay for your next flight.
Free
Launch tags:
Productivity
•
Travel
•
Artificial Intelligence
Meet the team
About this launch
was hunted by
Niki Kravchuk
in
Productivity
,
Travel
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Niki Kravchuk
and
Denys Lishchenko
. Featured on February 27th, 2025.
