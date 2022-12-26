Products
AirTrack 3.0
AirTrack 3.0
Find cheap flights and get price alerts right on Telegram
Visit
Find cheap flights and get instant price alerts with a convenient Telegram chatbot. For the past month, we sent over 700,000 flight price alerts helping users to book a flight at the right time.
Launched in
Telegram
,
Travel
,
Bots
by
AirTrack 3.0
About this launch
AirTrack 3.0
Find cheap flights and get price alerts right on Telegram
1
review
13
followers
Follow for updates
AirTrack 3.0 by
AirTrack 3.0
was hunted by
Niki Kravchuk
in
Telegram
,
Travel
,
Bots
. Made by
Niki Kravchuk
. Featured on December 27th, 2022.
AirTrack 3.0
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is AirTrack 3.0's first launch.
Upvotes
12
Comments
7
Day rank
#4
Week rank
#32
