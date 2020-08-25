discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Hamed Montazeri
Maker
🎉🎉🎉 Hi Hunters, My name is Hamed and I'm the founder and maker of airtape. So happy to announce it here today. It finally reached a stable version. I've been working on it quite some time. The reason I started this project to begin with, was the ongoing pandemic and the need to record high quality audio for my podcast with my co-hosts and guests. As we all enjoyed using it, it was just a no-brainer to shape it into a product you all could enjoy. A little about myself. I'm a full-stack software engineer and consultant with about 10 years of experience in the field. Mostly building web applications and backend systems for clients. This is my first entrepreneurial endeavor and it all happened naturally. I didn't know early this year that I'm going to work on and release a SaaS which makes me even happier that it all worked out. If you have any questions or suggestions, please feel free to comment here or send me a dm on Twitter (@montazham_). Oh BTW I've just created a coupon for 30% off at checkout for all plans: 3D65882B. Enjoy! (Works for 20 customers - first come first serve...)
UpvoteShare