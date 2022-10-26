Products
Home
→
Product
→
Airtable-Powered Finance Dashboard
A dashboard to track your incomes, expenses, and payments
This is an Airtable-powered OS to track all your incomes, expenses, assets, and Payments on a single dashboard. This is extremely useful for Startups, Freelancers, Agencies, and Micro SaaS projects.
Launched in
Money
,
Accounting
,
Personal Finance
by
About this launch
A dashboard to track your incomes, expenses, and Payments.
was hunted by
Uddalak Das
in
Money
,
Accounting
,
Personal Finance
. Made by
Uddalak Das
. Featured on October 26th, 2022.
is not rated yet. This is Airtable-Powered Finance Dashboard's first launch.
Upvotes
1
Comments
1
Day rank
#30
Week rank
#112
Report