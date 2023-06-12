Products
This is the latest launch from Draxlr
See Draxlr’s 4 previous launches →
Home
→
Product
→
Airtable + Draxlr BI
Airtable + Draxlr BI
Airtable dashboards/alerts - run SQL query on Airtable data
Draxlr BI now supports Airtable - you can connect Airtable Base to Draxlr and get perform live SQL queries on your Airtable Data. Features - - Build Dashboard - Get Alerts on Slack / Email - Embed Graphs / Insights - Integrates with Google Sheets
Launched in
Developer Tools
Data & Analytics
Business Intelligence
by
Draxlr
About this launch
Draxlr
A platform to help you get answers from your data and share them with your team and users with or without writing code.
Airtable + Draxlr BI by
Draxlr
was hunted by
Vivek Kumar
in
Developer Tools
,
Data & Analytics
,
Business Intelligence
. Made by
Vivek Kumar
and
Jaskaran Singh
. Featured on June 14th, 2023.
Draxlr
is rated
5/5 ★
by 5 users. It first launched on April 15th, 2020.
