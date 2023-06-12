Products
This is the latest launch from Draxlr
See Draxlr’s 4 previous launches
Airtable + Draxlr BI

Airtable dashboards/alerts - run SQL query on Airtable data

Free Options
Embed
Draxlr BI now supports Airtable - you can connect Airtable Base to Draxlr and get perform live SQL queries on your Airtable Data. Features - - Build Dashboard - Get Alerts on Slack / Email - Embed Graphs / Insights - Integrates with Google Sheets
Launched in
Developer Tools
Data & Analytics
Business Intelligence
 by
Draxlr
About this launch
Draxlr
DraxlrA platform to help you get answers from your data and share them with your team and users with or without writing code.
77
followers
Airtable + Draxlr BI by
Draxlr
was hunted by
Vivek Kumar
in Developer Tools, Data & Analytics, Business Intelligence. Made by
Vivek Kumar
and
Jaskaran Singh
. Featured on June 14th, 2023.
Draxlr
is rated 5/5 by 5 users. It first launched on April 15th, 2020.
Upvotes
11
Vote chart
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-