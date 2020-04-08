Airtable + Bannerbear
Auto generate images using Airtable
Jon Yongfook
Maker
Hello hunters! A month ago I launched the Bannerbear API which allows anyone to generate images via a REST API. Today I am thrilled to launch a brand new #nocode integration that brings the app to a new audience: Airtable + Bannerbear! I know quite a few social media marketing managers and one aspect of their work is producing visual assets for posting on places like Instagram, Linkedin, Newsletters etc. It's time-consuming stuff as often there is an expectation of daily content from clients. Now you can automate this process. Design a template in Bannerbear, organize your data on Airtable, click "import" in Bannerbear, and watch all your images get magically generated! This integration has been built with social media managers in mind but I'm looking forward to see how you guys use it :) PS. f you're interested in following a tutorial, I wrote one here: https://www.bannerbear.com/resou...
Just what I was looking for! Awesome.
