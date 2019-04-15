AirShare was developed to bring the ease of Apple's AirDrop to android. As a result, users can now share their files in 2 simple steps.
To achieve higher than usual transfer speeds, the files are compressed on the sender device before starting the transfer.
Dhruv GuptaMaker@dhruv2295
I use a mac and an android device. I was always amazed to see the ease and speed with which i could share my files with colleagues using apple and wanted to bring something like that on android. AirShare is my first attempt at doing so.
