Josh Moore
Hey PH! I created Airrand with freelancers in mind. I wanted a place where developers and designers could go to build their portfolio without the need to have a list of projects in production. My application allows clients to find freelancers based on the projects (small or large) that they choose to feature on the app. This allows even new freelancers to get their foot in the door and start receiving job offers. I'm also using a unique interview process that automatically chooses candidates based on the nature of the project at hand. This way, clients can find and interview a quality freelancer within a matter of minutes! This was created as a solo project so please let me know what you think I should improve. Thanks for checking this project out!
