Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review
Maker
Tom Franklin
I love using Airtable for almost everything related to my customers, but I've never found a way to give my customers access to edit their data themselves. I have tried to glue together tools like Zapier and form builders but the experience always ended up feeling clunky. So I decided to make Airportal. Airportal takes your data from Airtable and allows you to create pages and forms to give your customers the perfect experience to manage their data, orders, accounts... whatever you keep in your Airtable. I'm really excited to see if other people have come across this problem, and might find Airportal useful!
Upvote (1)Share