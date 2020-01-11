Discussion
Michele Michelassi
Maker
Airbnb search doesn't allow to set all options, with Airplus you can apply advanced filters to the standard Airbnb search, visually marking those listings that do not match your requirements. Airplus allows you to: • Specify check-in and check-out time. • Filter all results by cancellation policy. • Set minimum nights for your stay and see listings that match your requirements. • Find hosts that accept long term stays. • Set weekly or monthly discounts and see listings that meet your needs. • Check whether self check-in and luggage drop-off are available. As a bonus, you can also: • Sort listings by price, rating or name. • Get listing details and host information on mouse hover.
