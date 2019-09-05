Discussion
Maker
Jim Danz
Hey everyone, I'm the cofounder of AirPay. AirPay lets you integrate with every payment gateway with one single line of code. Our goal is to enable companies to go global from day one. AirPay gives you a unified API to launch a checkout flow that pulls in Stripe, PayPal, and many other payment methods you might need, with no custom code required. Our payouts API lets companies payout globally to 180+ countries, and 40+ currencies with no added engineering time. If you have any use cases in your company, or just as a developer, please request access at www.tryairpay.com or email me at j@tryairpay.com. I'm happy to answer any questions you have!
I really like the product, currently in my website I just have paypal and I still need to add other payment methods! What about i18n?
Hey @jimd congratulations on the launch! (+ an impressive list of advisors). What are your thoughts on crypto payments? I see a bitcoin logo but not much info on how it would work for the merchant (maybe I missed it). Will you allow other cryptocurrencies like BCH, or stablecoins like USDH/USDT etc. Thanks!
