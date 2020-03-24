Discussion
Robert Leefmans
Maker
Hello fellow Producthunters, Our team quickly developed an application, made with bits and pieces of a proof-of-concept we've worked on some months ago. Some of this technology is on its way to our platform in the near future. It will allow you to have a 1-on-1 online meeting without installing an app, signing up for a service or pay any fee. It is totally anonymous, private, and secure. Developed using WebRTC, this peer-to-peer web application allows you to exchange video, voice, text, and files between 2 browsers without any server in the middle. We hope this makes a difference in these tough times!
