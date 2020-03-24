  1. Home
  2.  → Airmink

Airmink

Secure and private 1-on-1 video, voice, chat, file sharing

We would like to offer to those who are working remotely, a tool to help you cope with the reality of online meetings.
Secure and private 1-on-1 video, voice, chat and file transfers.
No sign up, no credit cards.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Robert Leefmans
Robert Leefmans
Maker
Hello fellow Producthunters, Our team quickly developed an application, made with bits and pieces of a proof-of-concept we've worked on some months ago. Some of this technology is on its way to our platform in the near future. It will allow you to have a 1-on-1 online meeting without installing an app, signing up for a service or pay any fee. It is totally anonymous, private, and secure. Developed using WebRTC, this peer-to-peer web application allows you to exchange video, voice, text, and files between 2 browsers without any server in the middle. We hope this makes a difference in these tough times!
UpvoteShare