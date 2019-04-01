Log InSign up
AirMessage

Use iMessage on any Android phone 💬

Apple’s messaging network has gained a lot of popularity in recent years, though it has long been locked down to their platforms. But now, AirMessage makes it easy to send and receive iMessages on any Android device.
iMessage on AndroidiMessage for Android is here, it's legit and it's not (that) hard to setup. AirMessage: https://airmessage.org/ The full install guide: https://airmessage.org/guide/ Check out our new channel! http://www.youtube.com/thisis Subscribe! http://www.youtube.com/austinevans Instagram: http://instagram.com/austinnotduncan Twitter: http://twitter.com/austinnotduncan
YouTubeAustin Evans
Hunter
Amrith Shanbhag
Amrith Shanbhag
Amrith Shanbhag
Amrith ShanbhagHunter@amrith · Community + Social at Product Hunt
Not an April Fool's prank! 👀
Sven van der Zee
Sven van der Zee@svenvdz · Founder PlayStudio apps
@amrith really?
Amrith Shanbhag
Amrith ShanbhagHunter@amrith · Community + Social at Product Hunt
@svenvdz really, watch this 🙊
