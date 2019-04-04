AirMagic resolves all issues inherent to aerial photography in one move. No more tiring photo editing that requires time, special knowledge and expensive software. Simply drag & drop all your pictures to the app, and let technology do the work.
- Pros:
Fully automative, time-saving, small details analyzing and improvingCons:
Image Resolution enhancing feature would work
AirMagic is the best option for those don't want to spend hours editing large-scale images having thousands of details.Diana Clark has used this product for one day.
Alex TsepkoMaker@alex_tsepko · CEO at SKYLUM
We love photos & videos made with a drone. Who doesn't? They show a different perspective and give you a different view on everything. At Skylum we want to make photographers happier, so we create tools that solve existing problems faster. AirMagic is as magic and simple as it sounds. It quickly makes your drone photos look great and allows you to save hours of manual traditional editing. It understands what drone you use, and applies custom treatment to different photos. If you take images with your DJI, Fader, Parrott, Yuneec or any other drone, you'll love using AirMagic. And you'll love taking photos with your drone even more. All the best guys.
Daniel Roger Casanova@danirogerc · Love for business, design and technology
Why is this only for aerial photos? I just bought photolemur, would I need this? what's special?
