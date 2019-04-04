Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → AirMagic

AirMagic

Boost your drone photography, automatically.

get it
#1 Product of the DayToday
AirMagic resolves all issues inherent to aerial photography in one move. No more tiring photo editing that requires time, special knowledge and expensive software. Simply drag & drop all your pictures to the app, and let technology do the work.
Reviews
Yaroslav Kapliy
Diana Clark
Marina Ponomaryova
 +1 review
Helpful
  • Diana Clark
    Diana ClarkI love to inspire and help others
    Pros: 

    Fully automative, time-saving, small details analyzing and improving

    Cons: 

    Image Resolution enhancing feature would work

    AirMagic is the best option for those don't want to spend hours editing large-scale images having thousands of details.

    Diana Clark has used this product for one day.
    Comments (0)
Discussion
Hunter
Chris Messina
Chris Messina
Makers
Alice Averina
Alice Averina
Alex Tsepko
Alex Tsepko
Liliia Onkhonova
Liliia Onkhonova
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Alex Tsepko
Alex TsepkoMaker@alex_tsepko · CEO at SKYLUM
We love photos & videos made with a drone. Who doesn't? They show a different perspective and give you a different view on everything. At Skylum we want to make photographers happier, so we create tools that solve existing problems faster. AirMagic is as magic and simple as it sounds. It quickly makes your drone photos look great and allows you to save hours of manual traditional editing. It understands what drone you use, and applies custom treatment to different photos. If you take images with your DJI, Fader, Parrott, Yuneec or any other drone, you'll love using AirMagic. And you'll love taking photos with your drone even more. All the best guys.
Upvote (2)·
Daniel Roger Casanova
Daniel Roger Casanova@danirogerc · Love for business, design and technology
Why is this only for aerial photos? I just bought photolemur, would I need this? what's special?
Upvote ·