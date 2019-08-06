Discussion
Maker
adrian rodriguez
Hello Fellow PHer's, This is my first app, not my first app design but, my first app launched.(Appception) After running a successful design agency for a few years and creating beautiful mobile products. I had to get my hands wet with my own app. I traveled to Europe spent 10 days going with the wind and thinking I was living the life of a real backpacker. Then I saw a massive chunk of my savings gone after taking so many flights having no idea what I was doing. I decided to create my own solution to traveling on a budget. I created beautiful designs and sent them off to a developer to get this coded in a few weeks...... IT ALL WENT BAD.... We ran into so many issues from old API documentation to losing my only developer. I went from zero development knowledge to building my own react components to learn how this all works. Anyways enough with the sob story. Here I am, excited to hear your feedback. And don't take it easy, I'm a designer first product owner second. I know the best feedback is from a real user. I want this app to be a wireframe for the future product, from iterating on current features to scratching and restarting from fresh. Let me know what you guys think! P.S . I still have many features to launch but like everybody says, launch earlier and see what your users really want.
Congrats on your product! Love your idea and I'm looking forward to see future versions. You should consider posting on www.remote.tools as well :)
