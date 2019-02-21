Airlock helps you reclaim your privacy by ending unwanted data collection. We review your apps and websites to reveal leaks of your personal data.
• Obtain personalized privacy reports on your apps and phone settings
• Monitor apps for privacy abuse 24/7
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Bruno WongMaker@bruno_wong
Hi Product Hunt! Bruno from Airlock here 👋 Today, my team and I are very excited to launch Airlock for iOS. We believe that everyone has the right to their digital privacy, and we understand it can be overwhelming for people to make sense of their privacy policy agreements, the data breaches we read about in the news, and updates around privacy regulation. It’s a lot of information to take in, and a lot of the time, it’s hard to know where to start! We spent a lot of time trying to understand the complexities of digital privacy and we found that a great starting point is to centralize the important information, so that it’s easy for anyone to get more context on where their personal data is going. Whether you are a person who’s a privacy expert or a person who has done very little, we design this app so that anyone can start to understand privacy a little more. The deeper you dive into Airlock, the more you’ll learn! That said, we are also working on some really cool automated solutions, but, as a first step, we just want people to try Airlock out and tell us what they like and what they want. Our dream is to empower people to understand and manage their digital privacy and our team is so happy to be able to embark on this journey with you.
Upvote Share·