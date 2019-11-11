Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Anders Palm
Nice idea! I travel quite a bit and can see how this could be useful for big trips. It would be great to see this for multi-stop flights as those are the most expensive tickets I buy. But I understand that it becomes quite a bit more complex then. UX-idea: when choosing a return flight and picking a departure date in the future, then the return date could automatically become the day after. So that the user does not have to move ahead a few months two times.
Upvote (1)Share
Отличная идея! Удобно и выгодно.те,кто часто путешествуют, особенно с пересадками, оценят. Создателям респект.
Upvote (1)Share