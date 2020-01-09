Discussion
Benben Li
Maker
Hello everyone at Product Hunt community! 👋🐈🚀 Benben from the AirGlow team here. I just wanted to drop in, introduce myself, and share why we started AirGlow. 😫The Problem Honestly, there have been a thousand video apps in the market that help people create stunning beautiful stories, but constantly as a girl, I still feel that these cameras are failing me in that I don’t look the way I am when being in the camera. 🧐The Idea I love how I look, and I’m proud of how I look, yet the iPhone camera fails to capture my favorite part about myself - they say the camera always adds 5 pounds, and that is not wrong. So I want to make something to help - 🛠The Solution *When the camera fails to capture the true beautiful you, we’re here to help.* We want to create the easiest video editor in the market where you just capture your moments that are ready to share - and I really hope we have accomplished that! Me and my team are super excited to be on Product Hunt today, and we are eager to hear your thoughts. We're always looking to improve the storytelling experience, so let us know what you think!
