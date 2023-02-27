Products
Home
→
Product
→
AirFry.ai
AirFry.ai
Get the perfect time and temperature for your air fried food
Visit
Upvote 3
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
AirFry.ai gives you the perfect time and temperature for cooking your food in the air fryer instantly! No more Googling and scrolling through blog ads. You can also look up air fryer recipes too!
Launched in
Cooking
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Food & Drink
by
AirFry.ai
About this launch
AirFry.ai
Get the perfect time and temperature for your air fried food
0
reviews
3
followers
Follow for updates
AirFry.ai by
AirFry.ai
was hunted by
Bon Jenn
in
Cooking
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Food & Drink
. Made by
Bon Jenn
. Featured on February 27th, 2023.
AirFry.ai
is not rated yet. This is AirFry.ai's first launch.
Upvotes
3
Comments
1
Day rank
#33
Week rank
#48
