Airframe React Dashboard (Free)

Airframe provides all the components a developer needs to build data-intensive web apps using React, Vue, Angular, HTML/CSS and MVC.Net.
Tomasz Owczarczyk
Tomasz Owczarczyk
Maker
Hi, I'm the author of "Airframe". It is based on Bootstrap 4. It is worth mentioning that it is available as free as Open Source. I am currently working on the MaterialUI (React) version which will also be available as Open Source. An early preview (video) is available here: https://twitter.com/towcza/statu... Thanks, Tomasz
Matej Trbara
Matej Trbara
Hi Tomasz, great set of tools. Since you're focused on data intensive apps do you have a Table component that is optimised to display large amounts of data?
Matej Trbara
Matej Trbara
@tomasz_owczarczyk Great. Sorry don't have time to delve much deeper atm, but can it be used in spreadsheet fashion, to have editable cells etc.?
Tomasz Owczarczyk
Tomasz Owczarczyk
Maker
@bezubniautomato Yes, but I will have to add more examples. Nevertheless, it is possible.
Joe Dempsey
Joe Dempsey
Hi @tomasz_owczarczyk is this available to use yet? or just the preview?
Titus Decali
Titus Decali
I just added this to the React / UI Kit section of FrontendSource.com
Mustafa Yilmaz
Mustafa Yilmaz
It looks and feels amazing, amazing work @tomasz_owczarczyk
