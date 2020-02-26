Airframe React Dashboard (Free)

Discussion
Tomasz Owczarczyk
Maker
Hi, I'm the author of "Airframe". It is based on Bootstrap 4. It is worth mentioning that it is available as free as Open Source. I am currently working on the MaterialUI (React) version which will also be available as Open Source. An early preview (video) is available here: https://twitter.com/towcza/statu... Thanks, Tomasz
Hi Tomasz, great set of tools. Since you're focused on data intensive apps do you have a Table component that is optimised to display large amounts of data?
@bezubniautomato Hi Matej, yes, this: http://dashboards.webkom.co/reac...
@tomasz_owczarczyk Great. Sorry don't have time to delve much deeper atm, but can it be used in spreadsheet fashion, to have editable cells etc.?
@bezubniautomato Yes, but I will have to add more examples. Nevertheless, it is possible.
Hi @tomasz_owczarczyk is this available to use yet? or just the preview?
@jbpdempsey Yes, it is available for download here: https://github.com/0wczar/airfra...
I just added this to the React / UI Kit section of FrontendSource.com
@titusdecali Thank You.
It looks and feels amazing, amazing work @tomasz_owczarczyk
@mustafa_yilmaz Thanks!