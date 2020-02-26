  1. Home
Airframe React Dashboard

Components a developer needs to build data-intensive webapps

Airframe provides all the components a developer needs to build data-intensive web apps using React, Vue, Angular, HTML/CSS and MVC.Net.
Hi, I'm the author of "Airframe". It is based on Bootstrap 4. It is worth mentioning that it is available as free as Open Source. I am currently working on the MaterialUI (React) version which will also be available as Open Source. An early preview (video) is available here: https://twitter.com/towcza/statu... Thanks, Tomasz
