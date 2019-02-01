Airflo is a Mac's menu bar that provides real-time air quality in your city & research based health guidelines.
Carlos G.Maker@carlosecgomes · Visual Designer & Frontend Developer
Hi Makers, Airflo is a Mac's menu bar that provides real-time air quality in your city & research based health guidelines. Initially i built airflo as a telegram bot and have been using it since then. I decided to adapt it as menu bar as it is more intuitive and easy reachable. Main Features 💨 Real time air quality index anywhere in the world. 🚭 Health guidelines & research based air pollution and cigarette equivalence. More info here http://berkeleyearth.org/air-pol... 🔒 Support launch at login 🔔 Notifications 🌓 Mojave dark mode support As always, looking forward for any feedback or ideas 😻 🙌, Carlos
