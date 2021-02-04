discussion
Andrin v. Rechenberg
MakerFounder N-Dream AG
Hey there, product hunters! Andrin here, the founder of AirConsole. We’re extremely excited to showcase AirConsole Meet, a service that lets you play games with your team in video calls. The games allow colleagues to bond together while working from home. Perfect for team building during the pandemic. Daily social interactions such as coffee-breaks, lunch dates or a chat in the hallway were all eradicated by the pandemic. Work related video calls are now part of the daily routine, yet they are not a straightforward replacement for all usual social interactions. That’s why we have built a fun and engaging way to interact with each other in these calls. AirConsole Meet Games are instantly playable in any video conferencing service that offers screen sharing, such as Zoom.us, Google Meet or Microsoft Teams. The host of the meeting opens meet.airconsole.com on their computer and shares their screen in the call. Each participant of the meeting uses their smartphones to control the game that is running in the video conference, whilst still being able to see everyone's faces and share their emotions. No software installations are necessary, everything is web-based. We are hoping to bond teams together across the globe with AirConsole Meet. It has worked remarkably well for us and quickly became an integral part of our team calls and company wide virtual gatherings. I’d love to hear your feedback. Please go and try our new beloved product with your team, and tell me what you think!
