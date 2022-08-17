Products
aircart
A simple way to sell digital products online
aircart is a super simple way to sell digital products online and get paid directly into your bank account, paypal and mobile money account. Add unlimited products, accept global payments and instant payouts.
Launched in
Design Tools
,
Productivity
,
Payments
+4 by
aircart
About this launch
aircart
The fastest way to sell any digital product
aircart by
aircart
was hunted by
Shadrack A. Apollo
in
Design Tools
,
Productivity
,
Payments
. Made by
Shadrack A. Apollo
. Featured on August 18th, 2022.
aircart
is rated
5/5 ★
by 3 users. It first launched on July 6th, 2021.
Upvotes
30
Comments
3
Day rank
#14
Week rank
#83
