  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Airbyte - Free Connector Program
Ranked #8 for today

Airbyte - Free Connector Program

Replicate data in minutes with 100+ free connectors

Free
Embed
Airbyte is the leading open-source EL(T) platform with 30k+ users.
👌 100+ alpha / beta connectors free on Airbyte Cloud
🚀 Contribute your own connectors and use them free too!
👷‍♀ Modular to fit any data infrastructure & custom connector needs
Launched in Open Source, Developer Tools, Tech by
Airbyte - Free Connector Program
About this launch
0
reviews
163
followers
was hunted by
Nicolas Grenié
in Open Source, Developer Tools, Tech. Made by
John Lafleur
,
Michel Tricot
and
Andy Jih
. Featured on January 26th, 2023.
Upvotes
149
Vote chart
Comments
24
Vote chart
Day rank
#8
Week rank
#48