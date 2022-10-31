Products
Airbuds
Airbuds
Friends listening activity
Airbuds is a widget for best friends to share their listening activity. You and your friends can see what each other is listening to right on your home screens. You can react to songs, play music on the app, and start a conversation.
Launched in
Music
Spotify
Social Media
Airbuds
About this launch
Airbuds
Friends Listening Activity
Airbuds by
Airbuds
was hunted by
Carmen Valtierra de Luis
in
Music
Spotify
Social Media
. Made by
Gawen
and
Gilles Poupardin
Featured on October 31st, 2022.
Airbuds
is not rated yet. This is Airbuds's first launch.
Upvotes
2
Comments
1
Day rank
#28
Week rank
#29
