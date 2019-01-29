Log InSign up
AirBuddy

Bring the same AirPods experience from iOS to Mac

AirBuddy brings the same AirPods experience you have on iOS to the Mac. With AirBuddy, you can open up your AirPods case next to your Mac and see the status right away, just like it is on your iPhone or iPad

AirBuddy Extends iOS-Like AirPods Integration to MacWell-known developer and 9to5Mac contributor Guilherme Rambo has released a new macOS utility named AirBuddy that extends iOS-like AirPods integration to the Mac. We were provided a copy of the utility to try out in advance. AirBuddy comes with a helper tool that allows you to enable the utility for AirPods.
Macrumors
AirBuddy brings iOS-like AirPods integration to the Mac with battery widget and one-click pairingThe AirPods integration is fantastic on iOS with system level support on the iPhone and iPad. And to a certain extent, they're easy to use on Apple Watch and Apple TV as well. However, the Mac seems to be a lone wolf as it arguably has the worse integration within Apple's ecosystem.
9to5MacPeter Cao
AirBuddy brings iOS-style AirPod integration to the MaciOS is easily one of the best things AirPods have going for them. Flip open the cap and, boom, there are the headphones and case, each sporting their respective battery levels. Pairing AirPods to your desktop has been doable as well, albeit markedly less convenient. Guilherme Rambo of 9 to 5 Mac ha...
TechCrunch
AirBuddy is a sleek Mac app that helps you connect AirPods to your computerApple's AirPods are arguably the simplest and most seamless wireless earbuds on the market, at least for iPhone owners. Yet the process for connecting the headphones to your Mac is notably more annoying. AirBuddy aims to solve that with a simple, one-click interface for connecting the headphones to your Mac.
The Verge

Fajar Siddiq
Guilherme Rizzo
 

Hunter
Amrith Shanbhag
Amrith Shanbhag
Aaron O'Leary
Aaron O'Leary@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Nontechtech
I neeeeeed this
Fajar Siddiq
Fajar Siddiq@fajarsiddiq · Digital Nomad
Wow this is so awesome!
Guilherme Rizzo
Guilherme Rizzo@gvrizzo · Maker
This is brilliant, useful and beautiful. It's going to be a success. Great launch, Guilherme and Amrith!
