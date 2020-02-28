Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Benben Li
Maker
Hi PH, Benben from AirBrush here, for this new phase we are launching AirBrush 2.0. Why, you ask? Because we've made so many changes that we felt it was time to share how much we have grown and also to have our community know of all the new things we added lately, here are some: - Launched iOS Eraser feature - a feature that you can use to erase whatever you need to make your photo look the way you intended to! - Launched Beauty Magic 2.0 - we gave you more control, because what we want if for you to have the best version of your dream photo! - Launched My Kit - you can now save your best edits and use it as many times as you want!
UpvoteShare