Thank you, @chrismessina, for hunting us! Hello PH-ers! 👋🏼 This is Saps, one of the makers along with @shubham_kaushal. We recently launched our public beta and are delighted to be on ProductHunt. I spent a lot of time in building and running data studies, but I—along with all my colleagues—defaulted to Excel/Google Sheets to do our "last mile" analysis. Unfortunately, as data became heavier and more siloed, it become more and more difficult to analyse. Eventually, every spreadsheet analysis became a SaaS tool. For everyone else who can't buy a SaaS tool for every problem, spreadsheets are still mainstay. Business users still need to make decisions on the basis of data but they don't have the time or inclination to learn advanced analytical tools or SQL. Our goal is to simplify SQL-style analytics and make it accessible to everyone within a tool business users know very well—spreadsheets. Starting as a Google Sheet add-on, Airboxr allows you to: ⚡️ Connect all your Google Sheets into a central source of truth ⚡️ Import data from any source using our interactive, no-code sidebar ⚡️ Lookup data across all your sources without complex IMPORTRANGE and VLOOKUP formulas ⚡️ Query your data directly from Google Analytics and Google Ads ⚡️ Save your queries and run them anytime with a single click. Never repeat an analysis. ⚡️ We just launched our Enrich feature that enables you to find emails from LinkedIn profiles. Simply paste your leads' LinkedIn profile links on a column on your GSheet and use Airboxr to populate Name, Company, and E-mail. ⚡️ Coming soon: Integrations with Facebook Ads and Google Search Console. Ability to share your saved queries with others in your team. For a limited period, we are giving away 20 free matches for your leads to all PH-ers! Simply install the add-on to try it out. We are also giving every signup from Product Hunt a month of free access and a flat 50% off on any plan you choose. If you already signed up for our waitlist on Product Hunt, you're eligible for 2 free months! Do take it for a spin and let us know what you think! Saps
@saptarshi_nath way to go! Great stuff. All the best on PH!
Your product looks great and the pricing is fairly reasonable! I'm really excited to see you guys going far with this!
This looks great for getting data into a spreadsheet for non technical team members
Congrats on the launch! I've been using Airboxr since they launched their private beta. Team is super helpful and release new features every week!!
@amiiwakami - Thanks for the support. We have some exciting new features lined up. Stay tuned :)
@amit_ranjan Thank you, Amit! Yes, do try out the GA integration and let us know how it works. You can reach us through the chat icon inside the app if you need any help too! :)