Airbnb Adventures
Airbnb Adventures
Hosted journeys to extraordinary places
Travel
Airbnb
Airbnb Adventures allows you to go deeper that typical tourist travel with wildly unique adventures around the world. These small group trips range from 2 to 10 days and start at just $99—with lodging, meals, and activities included.
Featured
21 minutes ago
Airbnb launches Adventures, its foray into extreme tours
Nabeel AlRuwaidhi has long loved the cascading canyons of his native Oman. A year and a half ago, he decided he wanted to share what he knew about the country's desert dunes and gorges with travelers. "What I noticed is that a lot of the things that we see as a local are not accessible to the tourist," he says.
Airbnb to recreate trip from 'Around the World in 80 Days'
LOS ANGELES - A lucky few will be able to live the adventures of Phileas Fogg from Jules Verne's classic "Around the World in 80 Days." Hosted by Airbnb, a small number of guests will travel across 16 countries using eight modes of transportation, including a hot air balloon, to promote a new collection of available bookings called Airbnb Adventures.
Discussion
Ryan Hoover
Hunter
Pro
This is a natural evolution of Airbnb Experiences. They're now bundling the entire travel experience. As someone that dislikes planning and travel logistics, I'm 👍🏼👍🏼 on this.
3 Upvotes
Share
21 minutes ago
