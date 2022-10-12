Products
Airbabble
Airbabble
Share your voice with the world with one tap
Airbabble is a voice note based social media app that promotes meaningful and authentic online conversations. It is a place to be yourself, talk about the things you care about, and engage with others who listen and respond to your thread.
Launched in
Social Media
,
Audio
,
Entertainment
by
Airbabble
About this launch
Airbabble
Share your voice with the world with one tap
Airbabble by
Airbabble
was hunted by
Clare Shears
in
Social Media
,
Audio
,
Entertainment
. Made by
Clare Shears
and
Skinny Polar Bear 👩🏼💻🚀
Featured on October 13th, 2022.
Airbabble
is not rated yet. This is Airbabble's first launch.
Upvotes
10
Comments
4
Day rank
#24
Week rank
#138
