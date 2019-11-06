Airalo eSIM Store
Access over 100+ eSIMs with travel data packs at local rates
#2 Product of the DayToday
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Michael Pirone
Hunter
Hey ProductHunt! As travellers ourselves, we’ve faced the painful situations of not finding Wi-Fi, losing the SIM card you’ve carefully taped to the back of your phone, and the horror of coming home to an unexpected roaming bill. We believe that in today’s modern world, connectivity and freedom should be accessible to all. That's why we want to share Airalo. - Airalo is here to take away the pain and stress of researching and seeking out the best roaming deal. - Airalo is the world’s first eSIM store for travellers to access over 100 eSIMs at the most affordable, local rates from around the world. - You’ll never have to carry multiple SIM cards or change your number again, no matter where you are in the world. - When using an eSIM you do not need a physical SIM card. - On an eSIM compatible device, subscribers can start connecting by simply scanning a QR Code, or manually enter the details provided in the eSIM confirmation from Airalo. We'd love to get your thoughts and feedback, and are happy to answer any questions you might have!
UpvoteShare