Airalo eSIM Store

Sequoia Capital reveals 20 startups in second Surge cohort Sequoia Capital's startup accelerator program, Surge, has named the 20 companies that form the Surge 02 2019 cohort, with at least six currently at a pre-launch stage. About 80% of startups that were part of Surge 02 have come on board with co-investors and have raised more than US$45 million in Surge rounds, according to a statement.