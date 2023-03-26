Products
Air Quality Index - AQI
Air Quality Index - AQI
Air quality info for many countries all over the world
The Air Quality Index is based on measurement of ground-level ozone, particle pollution (PM2.5 and PM10), carbon monoxide, sulfur dioxide, nitrogen dioxide. Data provided by World Air Quality Index Project (waqi.info and aqicn.org)
Launched in
Android
,
Health & Fitness
,
Weather
+1 by
Air Quality Index - AQI
About this launch
Air Quality Index - AQI
Air Quality Info for many countries all over the world
Air Quality Index - AQI by
Air Quality Index - AQI
was hunted by
good.androidev
in
Android
,
Health & Fitness
,
Weather
. Made by
good.androidev
. Featured on March 26th, 2023.
Air Quality Index - AQI
is not rated yet. This is Air Quality Index - AQI's first launch.
Upvotes
2
Comments
0
Day rank
#27
Week rank
#393
