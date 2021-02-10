  1. Home
The full faced super mask

A full faced super mask for safer more comfortable travel. Features a neck seal, HEPA filters and high-powered fans to keep the maks fresh + fog-free.
1 Review5.0/5
James Quinn
Looks like a NASA outfit! Cool design.
Gabe Perez
Hunter
I'm kind of surprised I haven't seen more of things like this out there. These seems great for those with autoimmune disease or compromised immune systems.
Dennis
@gabe__perez probably cause you'd look insane
Bereket Semagn
Love this
Ved Sankarhi
Max Prilutskiy
Hey, this one looks nice! 👍
Max Prilutskiy
Sounds interesting! 💯
Max Prilutskiy
Sounds nice! 💯
Pythagoras
Love the concept, but it's unreasonably expensive for something that won't be needed after this year.
Chris Dancy
@wisepythagoras Interesting. You think this is over in a year.
Pythagoras
That's what vaccines are for.
